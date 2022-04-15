UrduPoint.com

Nearly 20 Far-Right Italian Activists To Stand Trial - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 09:19 PM

A pre-trial court in the Italian city of Bari will begin the trial of 18 activists from the far-right organization CasaPound, charged with attacking an anti-fascist demonstration in 2018, on October 13, local news reported on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) A pre-trial court in the Italian city of Bari will begin the trial of 18 activists from the far-right organization CasaPound, charged with attacking an anti-fascist demonstration in 2018, on October 13, local news reported on Friday.

The anti-fascists of Bari took to the streets in 2018 to protest the visit of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to the city. The official was widely criticized by leftists for his hardline stance on migration. The CasaPound activists attacked the demonstration, injuring four people.

Besides the victims, the authorities of Bari, the Communist Refoundation Party and the National Association of Italian Partisans (ANPI) joined the prosecution.

A total of 28 CasaPound activists are defendants in the trial, Italian local newspaper Quotidiano di Puglia said. Nine of them have already been sentenced to "socially useful work," and another defendant, who cooperated with the investigation, will stand trial on June 17.

