Vandals defiled dozens of gravestones at the UK cemetery in the Israeli northern city of Haifa by painting graffiti on them, including images of swastikas, Israeli police reported on Friday

"This morning, the hot line received a message that around 20 gravestones were vandalized at the UK cemetery in Haifa, and the swastika images were sprayed over them," the police said.

The police have already begun an investigation.

The Haifa cemetery holds graves of UK soldiers who died in Israel during both World Wars.

The Israeli city was a strategically important point during wartime because of its deep harbor. During the Second World War, it became one of the supply arms depots that served the armed forces of the middle East and also a large naval depot that was established at Haifa Bay along the Mediterranean coast.