UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 20 Gravestones Vandalized At UK Cemetery In Israel's Haifa - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Nearly 20 Gravestones Vandalized at UK Cemetery in Israel's Haifa - Police

Vandals defiled dozens of gravestones at the UK cemetery in the Israeli northern city of Haifa by painting graffiti on them, including images of swastikas, Israeli police reported on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Vandals defiled dozens of gravestones at the UK cemetery in the Israeli northern city of Haifa by painting graffiti on them, including images of swastikas, Israeli police reported on Friday.

"This morning, the hot line received a message that around 20 gravestones were vandalized at the UK cemetery in Haifa, and the swastika images were sprayed over them," the police said.

The police have already begun an investigation.

The Haifa cemetery holds graves of UK soldiers who died in Israel during both World Wars.

The Israeli city was a strategically important point during wartime because of its deep harbor. During the Second World War, it became one of the supply arms depots that served the armed forces of the middle East and also a large naval depot that was established at Haifa Bay along the Mediterranean coast.

Related Topics

World Police Israel Died Haifa United Kingdom Middle East World War

Recent Stories

Players to watch-out for in the National T20 Cup

2 minutes ago

Around 22,488 tickets issued for traffic signals v ..

8 seconds ago

Recruitment against merit unacceptable: Khyber Pak ..

9 seconds ago

Several people 'stabbed' at Manchester shopping ce ..

11 seconds ago

Vast investment opportunities available in country ..

13 seconds ago

EU and UK bid to save Brexit talks before key summ ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.