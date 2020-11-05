Nearly 20% of Russians Have COVID-19 Antibodies - Private Company Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A study conducted by Invitro, a private Russian medical company, revealed that 19.2 percent of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies, the company's press office said on Thursday.

Invitro tested 940,000 residents of various Russian regions over a five-month period.

"Positive test results on class G (IgG) antibodies, indicating the formation of an immune response, were obtained cumulatively among 19.2% of Russians who took part in the study," the company said.

In particular, the study revealed that 55 percent of Russian adults aged 18 to 45 have COVID-19 antibodies.

The study also showed that 15.2 percent of Moscow residents and 21.4 percent of Saint Petersburg residents have antibodies.

G-class antibodies become detectable 3-4 weeks after a person contracts COVID-19 or 2-3 weeks after a patient shows the first symptoms, according to Invitro.

To date, Russia has confirmed over 1.7 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 1.2 million recoveries and 29,509 related fatalities.