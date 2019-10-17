UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 20 Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces In West Bank - Red Crescent

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:54 AM

Nearly 20 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank - Red Crescent

At least 18 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, a representative of the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) At least 18 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, a representative of the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Eighteen Palestinians sustained wounds in clashes with Israeli servicemen in the city of Nablus," Erab Vukaha said, adding that the Israeli forces had opened fire using live ammunition on two Palestinians.

Vukaha explained that the incident occurred after Israeli settlers, accompanied by the IDF, arrived in the area.

Palestinians have been in a conflict with Israel for decades since the Israeli have been opposing their recognition as an independence political entity on the territories of the West Bank, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Nablus Independence

Recent Stories

Fazlur Rehman asks govt to arrest him from middle ..

23 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (54%) say that the durat ..

25 minutes ago

Catalan Police Say Detained at Least 20 People Dur ..

36 minutes ago

Ending poverty crucial to sustainable future for a ..

36 minutes ago

Military World Games in China to Draw Over 9,300 O ..

46 minutes ago

Awais, Bismillah fifties see Balochistan to a 27-r ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.