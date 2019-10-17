Nearly 20 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank - Red Crescent

At least 18 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, a representative of the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Thursday

"Eighteen Palestinians sustained wounds in clashes with Israeli servicemen in the city of Nablus," Erab Vukaha said, adding that the Israeli forces had opened fire using live ammunition on two Palestinians.

Vukaha explained that the incident occurred after Israeli settlers, accompanied by the IDF, arrived in the area.

Palestinians have been in a conflict with Israel for decades since the Israeli have been opposing their recognition as an independence political entity on the territories of the West Bank, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.