Nearly 20 People Killed, 17 Injured In Road Accident In Bolivia - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) At least 18 people died and 17 more were injured as a result of a road accident in southern Bolivia, national media reported.

The accident took place on late Saturday when a truck from the mining town of Llallagua overturned, the Pagina Siete media outlet reported.

The vehicle transported people in a truck bed, which resulted in the large number of victims.

Those injured were reportedly sent to nearby hospitals.

According to preliminary data, the incident was caused by the high speed of the truck. 



