BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) At least 19 people died in the city of Sorong in the Indonesian province of West Papua during street clashes that erupted between two groups of locals and a fire in a nearby nightclub on fire, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Indonesian news agency Antara, a total of over 300 people in two groups engaged in a clash overnight Tuesday and set the nightclub on fire.

One individual was stabbed to death in hostilities, and 17 others died in the fire outbreak, the outlet reported.

The police are yet to identify the bodies of those burned, while the victim of the knife stab has been identified. In addition, a probe is ongoing to determine instigators and perpetrators of the violence, especially those responsible for the deaths, as well as the causes of the clashes.

According to other media reports, the death toll currently stands at 19.