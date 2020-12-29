UrduPoint.com
Nearly 200 Children Returned To Azerbaijan From Iraq In 2020 - Baku

Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:06 PM

Nearly 200 Children Returned to Azerbaijan From Iraq in 2020 - Baku

Azerbaijan returned 194 children who were stuck in Iraqi prisons and orphanages back home this year, the press service of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Azerbaijan returned 194 children who were stuck in Iraqi prisons and orphanages back home this year, the press service of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

"In 2020, as a result of the evacuation process aimed at the repatriation of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the Republic of Iraq, 194 children citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who were in Iraqi prisons and orphanages returned to Azerbaijan and, after appropriate rehabilitation, were transferred to the custody of relatives," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, work to improve the legal status of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan living abroad was continued in 2020 to provide them with legal assistance in civil, family and criminal cases and to eliminate difficulties that arise in foreign countries.

