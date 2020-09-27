Nearly 200 Detained Across Belarus at Opposition Rallies - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The number of people detained at protests across Belarus this Sunday has now approached 200 in total, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik.

Not long prior to that, Chemodanova has informed Sputnik that just over 100 people have been detained.

"According to updated information, the number of detainees has approached 200," Chemodanova said.

Weekend opposition rallies have become commonplace across the nation following the disputed August 9 presidential election, n which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. This past Wednesday, Lukashenko held a clandestine inauguration ceremony, which then reignited the protests.