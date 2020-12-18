UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 200 Hectares Demined By Russian Peacekeepers In Karabakh - Ministry Of Defense

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:20 PM

Nearly 200 Hectares Demined by Russian Peacekeepers in Karabakh - Ministry of Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared 195 hectares of land of landmines and destroyed more than 7,300 explosives, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"In total, during demining in Nagorno-Karabakh, about 195 hectares of territory, about 87 kilometers [54 miles] of roads and 423 housing buildings were cleared of unexploded ordnance, and more than 7,350 explosive objects were discovered and eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that non-exploded ammunition was taken to a special disposal site or destroyed on the spot. In the past 24 hours, the peacekeepers cleared 21.8 kilometers of roads.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week escalation of the decades-long territorial dispute. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Russia Yerevan Baku SITE November Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

ECP rules out possibility of early Senate election ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan records 83 more deaths due to COVID-19 du ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan wins the toss, decides to bat first again ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review regi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.