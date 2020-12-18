Nearly 200 Hectares Demined by Russian Peacekeepers in Karabakh - Ministry of Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared 195 hectares of land of landmines and destroyed more than 7,300 explosives, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"In total, during demining in Nagorno-Karabakh, about 195 hectares of territory, about 87 kilometers [54 miles] of roads and 423 housing buildings were cleared of unexploded ordnance, and more than 7,350 explosive objects were discovered and eliminated," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that non-exploded ammunition was taken to a special disposal site or destroyed on the spot. In the past 24 hours, the peacekeepers cleared 21.8 kilometers of roads.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week escalation of the decades-long territorial dispute. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.