Nearly 200 People Evacuated From Buildings Close to Site of Collapse in Marseille -Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Nearly 200 people have been evacuated from 40 buildings located close to the apartment building that collapsed in Marseille on Sunday, BFMTV reports.

The number of evacuated residents of neighboring buildings reached 199 by Sunday night. Some of them were housed by their relatives and friends, the rest were placed in hotels, BFMTV said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday that between four and 10 people were believed to be under the rubble of the multi-story apartment building that collapsed in Marseille.

The four-story apartment building collapsed on the Rue de Tivoli in the center of Marseille overnight. Some reports suggest there was a loud explosion prior to the collapse. Fire raging under the rubble has hampered the search and rescue operation. At least five people were confirmed injured. The collapse has reportedly also partially brought down an adjoining building.