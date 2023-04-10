Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Nearly 200 People Evacuated From Buildings Close To Site Of Collapse In Marseille -Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Nearly 200 People Evacuated From Buildings Close to Site of Collapse in Marseille -Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Nearly 200 people have been evacuated from 40 buildings located close to the apartment building that collapsed in Marseille on Sunday, BFMTV reports.

The number of evacuated residents of neighboring buildings reached 199 by Sunday night. Some of them were housed by their relatives and friends, the rest were placed in hotels, BFMTV said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday that between four and 10 people were believed to be under the rubble of the multi-story apartment building that collapsed in Marseille.

The four-story apartment building collapsed on the Rue de Tivoli in the center of Marseille overnight. Some reports suggest there was a loud explosion prior to the collapse. Fire raging under the rubble has hampered the search and rescue operation. At least five people were confirmed injured. The collapse has reportedly also partially brought down an adjoining building.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Interior Minister Marseille Sunday From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

21 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

51 minutes ago
 Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes 32 ..

51 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan wel ..

UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods w ..

Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods worth AED2 million during 2022, ..

2 hours ago
 President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendshi ..

President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendship on Mohammad Al Gergawi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.