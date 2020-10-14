Nearly 200 People Killed, 35,000 Displaced In Southern Afghan Province - UN Spokesman

Almost 200 people were killed and 35,000 forced to flee in the fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Almost 200 people were killed and 35,000 forced to flee in the fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Continued fighting between Afghan National Security Forces and non-state armed groups in the south near Lashkar Gah city in Helmand province has reportedly displaced about 35,000 people," Haq said. "According to initial estimates from local authorities, nearly 200 people have been killed or injured and this number could change as assessments are ongoing.

"

On Saturday, the Taliban launched a series of attacks in Helmand province's Nad-e-Ali district and Babaji area and pushed back the Afghan security forces.

Haq said that several health facilities were closed, electricity cut and telephone networks affected in several affected areas, impacting humanitarian response.

The conflict in Afghanistan has already displaced more than 208,000 people this year, Haq added.