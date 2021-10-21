UrduPoint.com

Nearly 200 Perish In India, Nepal Rains

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:45 AM

Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

Nearly 200 people have died in floods and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Thursday, with whole families buried in their homes and two young girls swept away as forecasters warned of yet more heavy rain

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Nearly 200 people have died in floods and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Thursday, with whole families buried in their homes and two young girls swept away as forecasters warned of yet more heavy rain.

Experts say that they were victims of the ever-more unpredictable and extreme weather that has hit South Asia in recent years caused by climate change and exacerbated by deforestation, damming and excessive development.

Nepal recorded the sharpest rise in casualties, with officials saying that 88 people have died, among them a family of six including three children whose house was obliterated by a sudden avalanche of soil and debris.

"All District Disaster Management Committees have been actively working for the rescue and relief operations. Under the committee, Nepal Police, Armed Force Police, Nepal Army and other agencies have been mobilised," emergencies official Dijan Bhattarai said.

In the Himalayan northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, 55 people were confirmed Thursday to have died -- five of whom were from a single family whose house was buried by a massive landslide.

Many bridges and roads have been damaged and many towns have been cut off, and the army has been brought in to restore contact and reach thousands of people stranded.

State Disaster Secretary S Murugeshan said that the death toll may rise further, with a number of people still missing including 20 tourists who went trekking on a glacier.

Five people were killed in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, including two girls aged eight and 10 from the same family swept away as heavy rains pounded the hills of Darjeeling and other districts.

"Mud, rocks and water tumbling down the hills of Darjeeling damaged nearly 400 houses and several thousand people were evacuated away from the swollen rivers on the foothills," disaster management minister Javed Amhed Khan told AFP.

"Several hundred tourists are stranded in the hill resort of Darjeeling... Landslides blocked highways and roads in the region," he said.

The Met office issued a red alert for the state, warning that extremely heavy rainfall would continue in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurdur on Thursday.

In Kerala in southern India, where 42 people have died since last week, the weather department has issued warnings of heavy rains in at least three districts in the state after a respite in recent days.

The flooding in the state adjoining the Arabian Sea -- which scientists say is warming -- has revived memories of 2018, when nearly 500 people perished in the worst flooding there in a century.

Related Topics

India Weather Century Army Police Water Died Young Alert Same Nepal May 2018 Family All From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 a global platform to highlight achieveme ..

Expo 2020 a global platform to highlight achievements of space sector: EMM Proje ..

7 minutes ago
 Sister city agreement between Faisalabad, Qingdao ..

Sister city agreement between Faisalabad, Qingdao to boost cooperation in severa ..

11 minutes ago
 Truck maker Volvo says profits back near pre-pande ..

Truck maker Volvo says profits back near pre-pandemic levels

12 minutes ago
 PAL to organize Int'l 'Muzakra' tomorrow

PAL to organize Int'l 'Muzakra' tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 South Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Russia From ..

South Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Russia From Oct 26-28 for Talks With Lavr ..

12 minutes ago
 Kidnapping in southern Mali: security sources

Kidnapping in southern Mali: security sources

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.