Nearly 200 Russian Inmates Allege Abuse At Saratov Prison After Videos Leaked - Monitor

SARATOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Almost 200 inmates held at a Russian jail in the city of Saratov have alleged abuse within the penitentiary system, the head of a prisoners' rights committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Denis Sobolev said monitors visited the penal colony after videos of purported torture and rape at the facility and the prison hospital were leaked to a human rights group this month. The Russian Investigative Committee said it was looking into the matter.

"We talked to the people held there during the visit... The people filed some 185 complaints alleging violence.

They were passed on to the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry... We are keeping tabs on them," Sobolev said.

Another 10 complaints dealt with medical treatments and the right to visiting, he added.

The leaked footage could not be independently verified. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the allegations of what appears to be inmate-on-inmate abuse would be investigated and asked to wait for the findings. The regional head of the Federal Penitentiary Service was replaced.

