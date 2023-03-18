UrduPoint.com

Nearly 200 US Banks May Be In Trouble - Economists' Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Nearly 200 US banks may have troubled finances that have not been reported yet, according to a study by economists, suggesting that the banking crisis discovered a week ago in the world's largest economy may be bigger than thought

"We find that there are 186 banks with a negative insured deposit coverage ratio," economists Erica Jiang, Gregor Matvos, Tomasz Piskorski, and Amit Seru said in their study. "Our calculations suggest these banks are certainly at a potential risk of a run, absent other government intervention or recapitalization."

The US banking crisis erupted a week ago with the takeover of two mid-sized lenders � Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank � by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, or FDIC, as depositors yanked billions of dollars from them after fearing for their solvency.

On Friday, Silicon Valley filed for bankruptcy protection despite the rescue by FDIC.

A third bank, First Republic, is also in trouble despite receiving a $30 billion cash infusion from a consortium of banks.

The study released on Friday showed that the banks with troubled balanced sheets had an exposure to $300 billion worth of insured deposits.

"The losses to the deposit insurance fund would total approximately $10 billion," the economists said. "If the FDIC shut these banks following a run, there would be no funds left for the remaining uninsured depositors. In other words, the decision (by depositors) to run would have been a rational one."

The White House announced on Friday that President Joe Biden intended to seek approval from Congress to expand the FDIC's authority to fine executives responsible for the failure of the banks under their control.�

