Nearly 2,000 Civilians Left Idlib De-Escalation Zone Since Start of 2020- Russian Military

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Nearly 2,000 civilians have left the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria since the beginning of the year, with most of the territories still under the militants' control, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Saturday.

"In total, from March 4, 2018, 46,801 people left the Idlib de-escalation zone, including 15,142 women and 21,284 children. Since January 13, 2020, 1,873 people have left the zone, including 687 women and 761 children," the center said.

It added that an active process of returning civilians to territories freed from militants was currently underway. Since September 30, 2015, when the Russian aerospace forces launched a counter-terrorist operation in Syria, more than 1.

3 million internally displaced people have returned to their places of permanent residence, half of which were children.

The armed conflict between the Syrian government and opposition groups, including terrorists, began in 2011. By 2016, terrorist forces were significantly subdued, while the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors. Notwithstanding the recent escalation in the country's northern parts, the return of refugees to de-escalated areas and the restoration of peaceful life remain a priority in Syria.