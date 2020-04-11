UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 2,000 Civilians Left Idlib De-Escalation Zone Since Start Of 2020- Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:46 PM

Nearly 2,000 Civilians Left Idlib De-Escalation Zone Since Start of 2020- Russian Military

Nearly 2,000 civilians have left the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria since the beginning of the year, with most of the territories still under the militants' control, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Saturday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Nearly 2,000 civilians have left the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria since the beginning of the year, with most of the territories still under the militants' control, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Saturday.

"In total, from March 4, 2018, 46,801 people left the Idlib de-escalation zone, including 15,142 women and 21,284 children. Since January 13, 2020, 1,873 people have left the zone, including 687 women and 761 children," the center said.

It added that an active process of returning civilians to territories freed from militants was currently underway. Since September 30, 2015, when the Russian aerospace forces launched a counter-terrorist operation in Syria, more than 1.

3 million internally displaced people have returned to their places of permanent residence, half of which were children.

The armed conflict between the Syrian government and opposition groups, including terrorists, began in 2011. By 2016, terrorist forces were significantly subdued, while the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors. Notwithstanding the recent escalation in the country's northern parts, the return of refugees to de-escalated areas and the restoration of peaceful life remain a priority in Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Idlib January March September Women 2016 2015 2018 2020 From Government Refugee Million Opposition

Recent Stories

KP students of Grade 1 to 8th not to be promoted o ..

2 minutes ago

CGGC of China donates 12,000 surgical masks to PED ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Union of Journalists condemns closer of AAP ..

2 minutes ago

LPG shops reopened after 3 weeks of closure

2 minutes ago

PPP office bearers urged to help poor

7 minutes ago

US reports highest daily virus toll as billions ma ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.