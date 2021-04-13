UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 2,000 Flee West Darfur Into Chad After Deadly Clashes - UN Refugee Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

Nearly 2,000 Flee West Darfur Into Chad After Deadly Clashes - UN Refugee Agency

Nearly 2,000 people have fled from Sudan's state of West Darfur into neighboring Chad in the past two weeks following a new series of intercommunal clashes which have left at least 144 people dead, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Nearly 2,000 people have fled from Sudan's state of West Darfur into neighboring Chad in the past two weeks following a new series of intercommunal clashes which have left at least 144 people dead, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Recent intercommunal clashes in El Geneina, in Sudan's West Darfur State, have forced 1,860 refugees to cross into neighbouring Chad in the past week," the release said. "The refugees, mostly women, children and the elderly, have fled homes in villages near the border, in the aftermath of deadly clashes that started on April 3."

The resurging violence has reportedly left 144 people dead and more than 230 injured and humanitarian agencies are trying to establish the exact number of newly displaced people in West Darfur, the UNHCR said.

"Refugees arriving in Chad speak of houses and properties being destroyed, and of sites hosting displaced people being targeted. Some of the new arrivals had already been displaced by earlier clashes last year and in January this year," the release stated.

UNHCR teams report conditions on the ground being dire with displaced families staying in the open in temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with food and water in short supply. Chad's Ouaddai region, which is receiving the flow of asylum seekers, already hosts 145,000 Darfurian refugees, the UNHCR said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Water Geneina Chad Sudan January April Border Women From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology kicks ..

7 minutes ago

Petition against Old Ravians Union elections dismi ..

1 minute ago

EU Remains Committed to Talks on JCPOA Restoration ..

1 minute ago

Former Mali rebel leader turned peacebroker shot d ..

1 minute ago

Court sentences 5 accused to 3 years jail for tort ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges countrymen to point out profi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.