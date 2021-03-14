UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 2,000 Flights Canceled In Denver Amid Snowstorm - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:40 AM

Nearly 2,000 Flights Canceled in Denver Amid Snowstorm - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Almost 2,000 weekend flights have been canceled in Denver, Colorado because of an upcoming snow storm, The Denver Post reports.

On Saturday, at least 740 flights were canceled, the newspaper said citing Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams, who said the cancellations were both takeoffs and arrivals. Another 1,120 Sunday flights have also been canceled.

"There's no business like SNOW business! Snow is falling and crews are ready to go! They'll activate once we start to see accumulation on runways + roadways.

Airlines are de-icing, so if you're flying out this afternoon, expect to de-ice before take off," the Denver International Airport said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Colorado Front Range urban corridor between Colorado Springs and Cheyenne, Wyoming, is under a Winter Storm Warning through Monday morning.

In February, storms and freezing temperatures in Texas and other states in the lower half of the US caused widespread power outages and disruptions. Dozens of deaths have been linked to the winter storms, half of them reported in Texas.

Related Topics

Storm Snow Business Twitter Colorado Springs Cheyenne Denver February Sunday Post Airport

Recent Stories

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

5 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

5 hours ago

Japan to Cull 77,000 Chickens Over New Bird Flu Ou ..

5 hours ago

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tou ..

5 hours ago

Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office ..

5 hours ago

Rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in IIOJK continues as p ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.