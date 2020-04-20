UrduPoint.com
Nearly 2,000 People Die From COVID-19 In US In Past 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Almost 2,000 people died from COVID-19 in the United States in the past 24 hours and more than 26,800 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in that period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of coronavirus fatalities in the US currently stands at over 40,600 with 1,997 people having died from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, Sunday data from Johns Hopkins University showed. In comparison, Saturday data for a 24-hour period showed that there were 1,891 new coronavirus deaths in the US.

The United States now has over 759,000 confirmed coronavirus cases; more than 70,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

US Vice President Mike Pence said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing that the United States had enough coronavirus testing to allow any state to move to phase one of the "Opening Up America Again" plan provided they have met other criteria, such as 14 days of consistent declines in coronavirus cases and strong hospitalization capacity.

According to US President Donald Trump, New York has seen a 50 percent decline in the number of coronavirus cases over a 9-day period. Seattle, Detroit and New Orleans have also been experiencing declines in COVID-19 cases, Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday.

Trump also said that a conference call will be held by Mike Pence on Monday with all US state governors discussing the coronavirus response.

