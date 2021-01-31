Nearly 2,000 People Took Part in Unauthorized Protest in Moscow - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Nearly 2,000 people, including media workers, have taken part in the unauthorized protest in support of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny in Moscow, police said on Sunday.

"There was an unauthorized public event in Moscow, in which about 2,000 people, including media workers, took part as of 14:30 [11:30 GMT]," the statement said.

Police added that about 600 participants attempted to march along the sidewalks of several streets in the city.

Meanwhile, the Russian Union of Journalists have registered about 20 cases of detentions of reporters during the protests, its chairman Vladimir Solovyov told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that all of them were practically immediately released.