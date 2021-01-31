UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 2,000 People Took Part In Unauthorized Protest In Moscow - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Nearly 2,000 People Took Part in Unauthorized Protest in Moscow - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Nearly 2,000 people, including media workers, have taken part in the unauthorized protest in support of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny in Moscow, police said on Sunday.

"There was an unauthorized public event in Moscow, in which about 2,000 people, including media workers, took part as of 14:30 [11:30 GMT]," the statement said.

Police added that about 600 participants attempted to march along the sidewalks of several streets in the city.

Meanwhile, the Russian Union of Journalists have registered about 20 cases of detentions of reporters during the protests, its chairman Vladimir Solovyov told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that all of them were practically immediately released.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin March Sunday Media Event All Opposition

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy supports productio ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 4,189 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders express condolences on death of Saudi ..

3 hours ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

4 hours ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.