Nearly 2,000 Rwandan refugees repatriated from DRC

KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A total of 1,919 Rwandan refugees have been repatriated from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following a Congolese military offensive against armed groups in the east of the country, Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta said Wednesday.

The returnees are now living temporarily at the Nyarushisi transit camp in Rusizi district undergoing rehabilitation to enable them to reintegrate into society, Biruta told a news conference in Rwanda's capital Kigali.

These repatriates are civilians, Biruta said, adding that there were also some former combatants.

During last December, the DRC repatriated 291 members of the Rwandan rebel group known as CNRD based in Congo. They were captured in South Kivu Province while fighting with the Congolese military.

The Congolese armed forces launched an offensive attack against rebel groups in the country's east region at the end of last October.