Nearly 20,000 Maldivians Register For COVID-19 Vaccination

Nearly 20,000 Maldivians have signed up to be vaccinated against COVID-19 since registrations were opened on Jan. 18, local media reported here Tuesday

MALE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Nearly 20,000 Maldivians have signed up to be vaccinated against COVID-19 since registrations were opened on Jan. 18, local media reported here Tuesday.

Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC) Spokesperson Dr. Nazla Rafeeq was quoted in state-owned PSM news as saying that 19,666 people had registered to be vaccinated so far.

Registrations are currently only open for priority groups such as health and social care workers.

The Maldives received 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India on Jan. 20. President Ibrahim Solih has pledged to vaccinate the entire population free of charge.

According to data from the Health Protection Agency, the Maldives currently has 14,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 13,851 have fully recovered and 51 have died.

