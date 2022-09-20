Nearly 20,000 Monkeypox Cases, 3 Deaths Registered in EU - European Medicines Agency

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) registered 20,000 monkeypox cases and three deaths in the European Union since the start of an outbreak, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Marco Cavaleri said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) registered 20,000 monkeypox cases and three deaths in the European Union since the start of an outbreak, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Marco Cavaleri said on Tuesday.

"Based on the data from the ECDC, approximately 20,000 cases and three deaths have been reported in the EU with many countries showing anyway a reduction in the number of cases in the last weeks. Whether this trend will continue is currently unknown," Cavaleri said during a briefing.

On September 13, the World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge and European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said that Europe has seen a decline in human monkeypox cases in recent weeks.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.