UrduPoint.com

Nearly 20,000 Monkeypox Cases, 3 Deaths Registered In EU - European Medicines Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Nearly 20,000 Monkeypox Cases, 3 Deaths Registered in EU - European Medicines Agency

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) registered 20,000 monkeypox cases and three deaths in the European Union since the start of an outbreak, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Marco Cavaleri said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) registered 20,000 monkeypox cases and three deaths in the European Union since the start of an outbreak, Head of Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Marco Cavaleri said on Tuesday.

"Based on the data from the ECDC, approximately 20,000 cases and three deaths have been reported in the EU with many countries showing anyway a reduction in the number of cases in the last weeks. Whether this trend will continue is currently unknown," Cavaleri said during a briefing.

On September 13, the World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge and European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said that Europe has seen a decline in human monkeypox cases in recent weeks.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe European Union September From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Not Going to Meet With Lavro ..

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Not Going to Meet With Lavrov During UNGA

4 minutes ago
 German chancellor slams 'sham' Russian referendums ..

German chancellor slams 'sham' Russian referendums in Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Turkey Sees Energy as Area of Coopera ..

Erdogan Says Turkey Sees Energy as Area of Cooperation, Not Competition

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan Urges World Community to Support Turkey's ..

Erdogan Urges World Community to Support Turkey's Peace Initiatives for Ukraine ..

4 minutes ago
 Prominent Italian Politician Rognoni Dies Aged 99 ..

Prominent Italian Politician Rognoni Dies Aged 99 - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets French president on sidelines ..

Prime Minister meets French president on sidelines of UNGA session

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.