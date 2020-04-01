Nearly 20,000 People Detained in Argentina for Violating COVID-19 Quarantine - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Argentine police have detained nearly 20,000 people for violating quarantine rules imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, national media reported on Wednesday.

The self-isolation regime in the country has been in place since March 20. The measures were meant to expire on March 31, but were extended through April 12.

As of Tuesday, a total of 19,939 people have been detained and 1,597 vehicles have been impounded for violating the quarantine rules since March 20, according to the Argentine TN channel.

In Argentina, people are now required to obtain a special permit to travel by personal vehicle. Otherwise, one can face a fine or have their car seized until the end of the quarantine.

Argentina has so far confirmed 1,054 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths.