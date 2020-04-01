UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 20,000 People Detained In Argentina For Violating COVID-19 Quarantine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Nearly 20,000 People Detained in Argentina for Violating COVID-19 Quarantine - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Argentine police have detained nearly 20,000 people for violating quarantine rules imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, national media reported on Wednesday.

The self-isolation regime in the country has been in place since March 20. The measures were meant to expire on March 31, but were extended through April 12.

As of Tuesday, a total of 19,939 people have been detained and 1,597 vehicles have been impounded for violating the quarantine rules since March 20, according to the Argentine TN channel.

In Argentina, people are now required to obtain a special permit to travel by personal vehicle. Otherwise, one can face a fine or have their car seized until the end of the quarantine.

Argentina has so far confirmed 1,054 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Vehicle Car Argentina March April Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 ..

8 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 April 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

10 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.