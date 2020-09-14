UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 21,000 Chickens Die Of Suffocation In Fire In Central France - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Nearly 21,000 Chickens Die of Suffocation in Fire in Central France - Reports

Some 21,000 chickens have asphyxiated in a storehouse due to a fire that broke off the ventilation system in the building located in the Creuse department in central France, the France Bleu broadcaster reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Some 21,000 chickens have asphyxiated in a storehouse due to a fire that broke off the ventilation system in the building located in the Creuse department in central France, the France Bleu broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, the fire broke out in the technical room in one of the industrial buildings located in the commune of Le Mars around 3 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT). It cut off the ventilation system and killed almost 21,000 chickens, which were kept there to be then transported to the slaughterhouse.

The broadcaster added that around a hundred of the chickens were saved. The firefighters extinguished the ignition by 6 a.m. on Monday.

The probe was opened to determine the cause of the fire, the media outlet said.

Related Topics

Fire France Media

Recent Stories

Biography of Newly Elected Head of Japanese Ruling ..

10 seconds ago

Commissioner vows to provide modern health service ..

13 seconds ago

PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal appeals opposition to sup ..

15 seconds ago

TV rights trial of PSG chief Al-Khelaifi and ex-FI ..

17 seconds ago

Health experts urges people to protect from dengue ..

4 minutes ago

Over 350,000 pure electric vehicles hit the road i ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.