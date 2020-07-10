Nearly 22% of Muscovites Have COVID-19 Immunity - Deputy Mayor

The fourth stage of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) in Moscow has shown that 21.7 percent of city residents have COVID-19 antibodies, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said on Friday

According to the official, 98,000 people got tested for antibodies as part of this stage.

"We are continuing a large-scale project to study the residents' herd immunity to the coronavirus. The fourth stage has ended, and we see that the number of citizens with COVID-19 antibodies continues to increase and now amounts to 21.

7 percent. At the same time, the rate of immunization has been gradually decreasing � from 2.5 to 1.8 percent over the past two weeks," Rakova told reporters.

This is quite natural, the deputy mayor noted, as the infection incidence among Muscovites is also falling.

Rakova recalled that Moscow residents can have free antibody tests in 30 special centers across the city. In addition, employers in cooperation with the city authorities organize such testing at workplaces.