Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Ukraine Aid, Half of Party Overall - Poll

Nearly two-thirds of "MAGA" Republicans aligned with former US President Donald Trump and approximately half of Republicans overall oppose Congress giving further aid to Ukraine, a CBS News/YouGov poll released on Monday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Nearly two-thirds of "MAGA" Republicans aligned with former US President Donald Trump and approximately half of Republicans overall oppose Congress giving further aid to Ukraine, a CBS News/YouGov poll released on Monday said.

Sixty-four percent of self-identified MAGA Republicans want their representative in Congress to oppose further aid to Ukraine, the poll found. As a whole, 52% of Republicans want Congress to oppose future assistance to Ukraine.

The poll, conducted January 4-6, surveyed 2,144 US adults. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

However, 64% of all respondents were in favor of their representatives supporting more aid to Ukraine, the poll also found.

Over half of respondents, 53%, said they disapprove of US President Joe Biden's handling of the situation with Russia and Ukraine, the poll found.

US adults ranked lowering inflation as their highest priority issue for the new Congress, with 76% listing it as a high priority issue, the poll found. The concern about inflation was bipartisan, as 89% of Republicans and 65% of Democrats listed it as a high priority issue.

Approximately two-thirds of respondents, 68%, said they disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation, the poll found.