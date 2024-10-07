Nearly 2.4 Mln Eligible To Vote In Lithuania's Parliamentary Election
Published October 07, 2024
VILNIUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Nearly 2.4 million people will have the right to vote in the upcoming parliamentary election in Lithuania, the country's Central Electoral Commission said on Monday, a day before early voting starts.
The commission has approved the final list of 2,375,800 voters eligible for election. The list includes voters who have declared their place of residence in Lithuania or registered to vote abroad, the Baltic news Service (BNS) reported.
The electoral rolls of Lithuanian Constituencies include 2,326,332 voters, while the lists of voters at Lithuanian diplomatic missions and consular offices include 49,468 people who have registered to vote abroad.
Almost 80,000 voters whose declared place of residence is unknown or whose ID document has expired for more than one year are eligible to vote but have not yet been included in the electoral roll.
According to the commission, they could be put on the list at their polling station in Lithuania if they fill in an additional document or register to vote abroad.
"For this reason, the number of voters may still change before the end of voting in the Seimas (the Lithuanian parliament) election," the election watchdog said.
The number of eligible voters is down by almost 82,000 compared to the 2020 Seimas election.
Oct. 13 is the Primary voting day in the Seimas election, and early voting will start on Oct. 8, when voters can vote at municipalities and other pre-determined polling stations.
