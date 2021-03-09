UrduPoint.com
Nearly 25% Of Americans Vow To Never Get COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Almost a quarter of US adults remain unwilling to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Monday.

According to the poll, 24% of Americans promise they will never get the vaccine and 21% want to wait for other people to get it first to see how it goes.

Attitudes towards vaccination also differ depending on the political preferences of the respondents with 36% of Republicans versus 6% of Democrats willing to avoid the vaccine, the poll added.

The director of Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray, as quoted by the poll, confirms that partisanship has always been the main dividing line on the pandemic.

He sees more independents joining Republicans in their skepticism towards vaccination, a new challenge for US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, 57% Americans have a positive opinion of how the Biden administration handled the crisis and 31% saying they are not satisfied, the poll finds.

The current poll was conducted via telephone from February 25 to March 1 with 802 adults in the US.

As of today, about 9.3% or 30 million people in the US have been vaccinated with both doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

