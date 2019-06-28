UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 250 Arrested In Ethiopia After Foiled Coup: State TV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:08 PM

Nearly 250 arrested in Ethiopia after foiled coup: State TV

Nearly 250 people have been arrested in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and the city of Bahir Dar since a coup attempt was foiled, the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Thursday

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Nearly 250 people have been arrested in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and the city of Bahir Dar since a coup attempt was foiled, the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Thursday.The state broadcaster did not give any more details on who was arrested or when.

But a party based in the northern region - the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) - earlier said 56 of its members had been detained in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.Ethiopia has been on edge since twin attacks at the weekend in Addis Ababa and the city of Bahir Dar killed the army chief of staff, the region's president and three other senior officials.The violence, which the government says was part of a plot by a rogue general and his militia to take over Amhara, exposed how ethnic tensions are threatening the reform agenda of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.Ethiopia's 42-year-old prime minister has won praise abroad for opening up one of the continent's most closed nations, but analysts say the rapid changes have fuelled uncertainty and insecurity.As a result, ethnocentric parties like NAMA are gaining increasing support and their rhetoric is stoking serious interethnic violence, global think-tank Crisis Group said this week in a briefing note.

Since its founding last year, NAMA has emerged as a rival to the Amhara party in the ruling coalition, which has held power in Ethiopia since 1991.

NAMA has condemned the weekend violence and denies any link to it.Party spokesman Christian Tadele told Reuters he had also received reports of arrests of Amhara people in four towns in the Oromia region.

These, and the arrests of the party members, "were perpetrated against the Amharas because of their identity," he said. He did not elaborate.Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The prime minister's office told Reuters it was collecting information on the arrests and would respond later.Also on Thursday, prominent journalist Eskinder Nega said that five fellow activists in a pressure group opposed to what it saw as the domination of the Oromo ethnic group in the capital had been arrested.A judge on Wednesday granted the police 28 days to investigate those detained in connection with the alleged coup plot, Eskinder told Reuters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Police Bahir Dar Addis Ababa Ethiopia Christian Government

Recent Stories

‘Stimulus -ClimateLaunchpad Pakistan: Training B ..

5 minutes ago

Flavouring liquid in e-cigarette is harmful for th ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani rupee gains Rs3.05 against US dollar in ..

2 minutes ago

Fatwa-issuing maulvis are the root of Pakistan's p ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish soldier dies in attack on military post in ..

2 minutes ago

Trump jokes to Putin about Russian election meddli ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.