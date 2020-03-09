UrduPoint.com
Nearly 250 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Sweden - Public Health Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:07 PM

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sweden has reached 248, the country's Public Health Agency said on Monday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sweden has reached 248, the country's Public Health Agency said on Monday.

"We received reports on 248 cases of the disease across Sweden.

The majority of patients were infected while being abroad, mainly in northern Italy," the statement said.

So far, the number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,000, while over 3,800 died. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

