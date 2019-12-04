Nearly 250 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

At least 247 irregular migrants were held in northwestern Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday

CANAKKALE,TURKEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 247 irregular migrants were held in northwestern Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday.

In the coastal province of Canakkale, the Turkish Coast Guard rounded up migrants trying to cross to Greece off the coasts of Buruncu, Ahmetcealti, Babakale and Sivrice, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants included Afghan, Syrian, Congolese, Iraqi, Malian, and Senegalese nationals. After medical checks, the migrants were referred to the provincial refugee center for processing. In 2018, some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.