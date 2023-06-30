Open Menu

Nearly 250 Law Enforcement Officers Injured In Overnight Protests In France - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Nearly 250 law enforcement officers were injured during the overnight clashes with protesters in France after police shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop in Nanterre, media reported on Friday, citing the Interior Ministry.

A total of 249 police officers and gendarmes have been injured on Thursday night, the France Bleu radio broadcaster said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier in the day that over 660 people were detained overnight.

