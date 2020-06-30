UrduPoint.com
Nearly 2,600 Inmates In California Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Governor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Nearly 2,600 Inmates in California Tested Positive for COVID-19 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Some 2,600 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state of California's prison system including more than 1,000 at San Quentin, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters.

"California Correctional System has 2,589 individuals that have tested positive," Newsom said on Monday.

"In San Quentin we currently have 1,011 individual inmates that have tested positive."

The governor noted that the entire correctional system has around 113,000 inmates.

Newsom announced on Sunday that bars in the state are being closed amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. The governor reminded California residents they are required to wear face masks in public spaces, pointing to the fact that many people are seen with faces uncovered.

