Nearly 27,000 US National Guardsmen Supporting COVID-19 Response - Pentagon

Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Almost 27,000 US National Guard servicemen are supporting the coronavirus (COVID-19) response, providing state authorities additional sources to combat pandemic, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"26,961 Guardsmen are actively supporting COVID-19 response at the direction of their governors with state priorities," Pentagon said.

National Guard members provide logistical support, including transportation and distribution of medical supplies and food.

They also support local testing sites and help hospitals as healthcare professionals, the notice added.

"Across the country, Guardsmen are setting up Alternate Care Facilities," Pentagon said.

In the state of Minnesota, National Guard members are preparing and distributing masks for essential personnel, Iowa servicemen delivered medical supplies to almost every state's county, while in West Virginia they working on unemployment claims, Pentagon added.

