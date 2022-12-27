UrduPoint.com

Nearly 2,900 US Flights Canceled Tuesday Amid Winter Storms - FlightAware

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Nearly 2,900 flights in the United States have been canceled on Tuesday amid ongoing winter storms, according to the website FlightAware.

As of 9:30 a.m. EST (14:30 GMT), the flight tracking website reported that 2,892 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled and 1,442 delayed.

The majority of canceled flights - 2522 - were operated by Southwest Airlines, with Denver's international airport leading cancellations and delays at 156 and 161, respectively.

On Monday, FlightAware reported 4,004 cancellations and 9,147 delays within, into, or out of the United States. That night, the US Department of Transportation tweeted that it was "concerned" about Southwest's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of lack of prompt customer service," saying it would investigate whether the cancellations were within the airline's control.

