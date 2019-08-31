Over 1.9 million residents of India's northeastern state of Assam have been excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, meaning they may face deportation to neighboring Bangladesh, media reported on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Over 1.9 million residents of India's northeastern state of Assam have been excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, meaning they may face deportation to neighboring Bangladesh, media reported on Saturday.

The NRC is a registry of all the legal residents of the state of Assam, which shares a porous border with Bangladesh. It was first drawn up in the 1951, but was predominantly in disuse, until India's Supreme Court ordered it to be updated in 2013. The preliminary list, released last August, excluded over 4 million residents of the state, the majority of them being Muslim. Unless the people left off the list can prove residency, they will be forced into detention centers and possibly deported to neighboring Bangladesh.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, the people excluded from the registry will not be declared foreigners until all legal options are exhausted and now have 120 days to make an appeal with the Foreigners Tribunal.

India's Home Ministry will set up at least 1,000 tribunals, 100 of which are already open and 200 more which will open in September, to process the appeals, the outlet said.

Additionally, following the publishing of the registry, an extra 20,000 paramilitary forces have been sent to Assam. The gathering of more than four people in certain public places, including the state's main city of Guwahati, has been banned.

On Thursday, Assam police declared 14 districts in the state to be "sensitive" and increased security in those areas.

In order to prove Assam residency, people living in the state must provide documentation that they or their relatives came to Assam prior to March 24,1971 � a day before India's war with former East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, broke out.

Activist groups have criticized the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the initiative places an unfairly high burden on people to prove residency, specifically targets Muslims and could potentially have devastating effects similar to the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, which, according to official UN figures, forced over 700,000 Muslim-identifying people to flee to Bangladesh, following government persecution.