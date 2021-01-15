Nearly 3 in 4 Americans Fear US Failing to Win 'War Against COVID-19' -Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Nearly three quarters of US adults worry that the battle against the coronavirus is either stalemated or headed toward defeat, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Thursday.

"Only 28% of American Adults say America is winning the war against COVID-19. Fifty-three percent (53%) say the US is not winning against the coronavirus and 19% are not sure," a press release summarizing the poll said.

As with nearly every poll, partisanship colors the results, with 46 percent of Republicans saying the US is winning while 65 percent of Democrats worry the nation is not, the release added.

Health experts are optimistic that two approved COVID-19 vaccines have the potential to halt the pandemic, however, they now admit progress vaccinating the nation's adult population has been disappointingly slow.

The Centers for Disease Control reported on Thursday that 11 million Americans had received the first of two vaccine doses needed to confer an immunity in contrast to predictions by US health officials that up to 50 million people could be inoculated by the end of January.