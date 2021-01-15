UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 3 In 4 Americans Fear US Failing To Win 'War Against COVID-19' -Poll

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans Fear US Failing to Win 'War Against COVID-19' -Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Nearly three quarters of US adults worry that the battle against the coronavirus is either stalemated or headed toward defeat, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Thursday.

"Only 28% of American Adults say America is winning the war against COVID-19. Fifty-three percent (53%) say the US is not winning against the coronavirus and 19% are not sure," a press release summarizing the poll said.

As with nearly every poll, partisanship colors the results, with 46 percent of Republicans saying the US is winning while 65 percent of Democrats worry the nation is not, the release added.

Health experts are optimistic that two approved COVID-19 vaccines have the potential to halt the pandemic, however, they now admit progress vaccinating the nation's adult population has been disappointingly slow.

The Centers for Disease Control reported on Thursday that 11 million Americans had received the first of two vaccine doses needed to confer an immunity in contrast to predictions by US health officials that up to 50 million people could be inoculated by the end of January.

Related Topics

Immunity Progress January Democrats Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

11 minutes ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

56 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

2 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

40 minutes ago

New York City Police Face Lawsuit for Injuries in ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.