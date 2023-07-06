Nearly 3 Million Displaced by Conflict in Sudan - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) In less than 3 months the conflict in Sudan has forced nearly 3 million people to flee their homes, almost 700,000 of whom have left the country, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

"Nearly 3 million people have been displaced internally and across borders by the conflict in Sudan, in less than three months. In addition to the more than 2.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), nearly 700,000 others have fled into neighbouring countries," the statement read.

Most people went to Egypt (40%), others fled to Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic, IOM adds in the statement.

The organization stresses that almost half the population of the country, or 24.7 million people, are in urgent need of humanitarian aid and protection.

Clashes between Sudan's regular army and the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April. The situation in the country remains tense, despite negotiations between the parties in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which began on May 6.