UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 30 Injured, 19 Detained As Tbilisi Police Dispersed Post-Election Rally - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:33 PM

Nearly 30 Injured, 19 Detained as Tbilisi Police Dispersed Post-Election Rally - Ministry

Twenty-seven people were injured and 19 others were detained during an overnight protest outside the Central Election Commission's (CEC) building in Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Twenty-seven people were injured and 19 others were detained during an overnight protest outside the Central Election Commission's (CEC) building in Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"During the rally, up to 14 law enforcement officers, three media workers and up to 10 protesters sustained various injuries. Some of them were taken to a clinic ... During the November 8 protest, the police detained 19 people for disobeying lawful orders and violating public order," the ministry said at a briefing.

According to the ministry, protesters damaged police equipment and used force, prompting officers to deploy water cannons.

Police, at the same time, categorically denied using tear gas, deputy minister Kakhaber Sabanadze said, while not ruling out that the substance that had caused protesters to cough was pepper spray.

Georgian opposition, which rejects the results of the October 31 parliamentary elections, held a mass rally outside parliament in Tbilisi on Sunday, demanding the CEC chief's resignation and new elections. In the evening, protesters marched toward the CEC building, planning to block its entrance. The police deployed water cannons twice to disperse the crowd. The protesters and several media outlets allege that officers also used tear gas, a claim that the authorities strongly deny.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Interior Ministry Water Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Tbilisi Same October November Gas Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

27 seconds ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

1 minute ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

6 minutes ago

DFF hosts expert workshop to support ‘Designing ..

6 minutes ago

COVID19 claims three lives, infects 665 more : CM ..

3 minutes ago

All hurdles in provision of economical CNG removed ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.