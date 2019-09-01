UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 30 Injured As Huge Screen Collapses At Rap Concert In Germany's Essen - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Nearly 30 Injured as Huge Screen Collapses at Rap Concert in Germany's Essen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) At least 28 people have been injured, two seriously, after a huge screen collapsed at a rap concert in the city of Essen, west of Germany, Die Welt newspaper reported.

The incident took place at a concert of rapper Casper and hip hop artist Marteria at about 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Saturday.

According to the local fire department, the LED screen collapse might have been caused by stormy weather.

The victims were hospitalized, with some 150 people examined by medics at the scene. Two were seriously injured, while 18 others sustained minor injuries.

According to various estimates, between 18,000 and 20,000 people attended the concert.

As a result of the incident, the concert was stopped.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Fire Germany Essen Casper

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

8 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

8 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

8 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

8 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

8 hours ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.