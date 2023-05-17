Nearly 30% of Americans Diagnosed With Depression at Some Point in Lives - Poll

Almost 30% of Americans say they have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives, according to a Gallup poll published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Almost 30% of Americans say they have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives, according to a Gallup poll published on Wednesday.

In the survey, Gallup asked individuals if a doctor or nurse had ever told them they suffered from depression, and whether they were currently being treated for depression.

Twenty-nine percent of US adults said they had been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives, nearly 10 percentage points up from 2015. A total of 17.8% said they currently have or are being treated for depression.

The results are the worst recorded since Gallup began collecting data on depression among the American population in 2015.

Back then, the percentage of those currently depressed stood at 10.5%.

According to the findings, 36.7% of women in the US have been diagnosed with depression, with 23.8% currently suffering from depression.

Among men, 20.4% answered positively to having been diagnosed with depression in their lifetime, and 17.8% reported currently being affected by it.

Overall, the highest rates of diagnosed depression have been observed in two age groups, 18-29 and 30-44, with 34.3% and 34.9%, respectively.

The poll surveyed 5,167 US adults from February 21-28.