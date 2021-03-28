Nearly 30% of Germans Hold Health Minister Responsible for Vaccine Shortages - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Almost 30 percent of German citizens believe that Health Minister Jens Spahn is responsible for the COVID-19 vaccine shortfalls in the country, according to a fresh poll for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Per the survey results, 29 percent of respondents lay the blame on Spahn and another 26 percent on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Notably, half of those Germans who think the health minister is at fault supported his resignation.

When asked about German Chancellor Angela Merkel, only 14 percent of respondents said she was to blame for the COVID-19 vaccine shortages, 15 percent held neither of the three accountable and 16 percent did not give a definite answer.

The poll was conducted last week among over 1,200 adults.

Since the beginning of its mass vaccination drive in late December, Germany has inoculated 8.6 million people with the first dose, and 12.3 million with the second one, which is 4.5 percent of the country's population.