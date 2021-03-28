UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 30% Of Germans Hold Health Minister Responsible For Vaccine Shortages - Poll

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Nearly 30% of Germans Hold Health Minister Responsible for Vaccine Shortages - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Almost 30 percent of German citizens believe that Health Minister Jens Spahn is responsible for the COVID-19 vaccine shortfalls in the country, according to a fresh poll for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Per the survey results, 29 percent of respondents lay the blame on Spahn and another 26 percent on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Notably, half of those Germans who think the health minister is at fault supported his resignation.

When asked about German Chancellor Angela Merkel, only 14 percent of respondents said she was to blame for the COVID-19 vaccine shortages, 15 percent held neither of the three accountable and 16 percent did not give a definite answer.

The poll was conducted last week among over 1,200 adults.

Since the beginning of its mass vaccination drive in late December, Germany has inoculated 8.6 million people with the first dose, and 12.3 million with the second one, which is 4.5 percent of the country's population.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel December Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

39 minutes ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.