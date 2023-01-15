UrduPoint.com

Nearly 30 People Dead In Philippines Amid Floods - Disaster Management Agency

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023

Nearly 30 People Dead in Philippines Amid Floods - Disaster Management Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The death toll from the floods in the Philippines has reached 27, while the number of injured stands at nearly a dozen, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) informs.

On Saturday, NDRRMC said that at least 20 people had died amid the floods caused by heavy rainfall. Another eight people were reported injured and one person was missing.

On Sunday, NDRRMC said that the death toll from the floods stood at 27. Eleven people were injured.

A total of 1,281 houses have been damaged, 369 of them were completely destroyed. Over 50 cities have experienced power disruptions. More than 200 roads and over 50 bridges have been damaged by the floods.

A total of 217 evacuation centers have been set up, currently housing about 112,600 people, according to the disaster management agency.

