Nearly 30 People Injured In South Korea Due To Tapah Typhoon - Reports

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Nearly 30 People Injured in South Korea Due to Tapah Typhoon - Reports

Nearly 30 people were injured in South Korea as typhoon Tapah hit the country's southern regions over the weekend, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Nearly 30 people were injured in South Korea as typhoon Tapah hit the country's southern regions over the weekend, local media reported on Monday.

According to Yonhap news agency, there are three police officers and fire officials among those injured.

About 60 roads remain flooded and hundreds of flights were canceled. Services on dozens of train and ferry routes have been suspended.

Recovery works are underway across the country.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

