Nearly 30 People Killed in Stampede in Liberia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) At least 29 people were killed in a stampede at a religious event in Liberia, Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday, citing the police.

According to Front Page Africa, the incident happened in the suburbs of Monrovia, when people armed with machetes and other weapons attacked members of the Christian community.�