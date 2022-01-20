UrduPoint.com

Nearly 30 People Killed In Stampede In Liberia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Nearly 30 People Killed in Stampede in Liberia - Reports

At least 29 people were killed in a stampede at a religious event in Liberia, Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) At least 29 people were killed in a stampede at a religious event in Liberia, Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday, citing the police.

According to Front Page Africa, the incident happened in the suburbs of Monrovia, when people armed with machetes and other weapons attacked members of the Christian community.�

Related Topics

Africa Police Liberia Monrovia Christian Event

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

21 minutes ago
 Weary Murray dumped out of Australian Open by qual ..

Weary Murray dumped out of Australian Open by qualifier

2 minutes ago
 China's Red Cross Society Sends $100,000 in Humani ..

China's Red Cross Society Sends $100,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Tonga - Beijing

2 minutes ago
 Awareness walk held against drugs

Awareness walk held against drugs

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Hears Constantly Statements That Russia Wi ..

Kremlin Hears Constantly Statements That Russia Will Pay for Some Hypothetical A ..

2 minutes ago
 Dmitry Peskov says Biden's Ukraine remarks 'destab ..

Dmitry Peskov says Biden's Ukraine remarks 'destabilising'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.