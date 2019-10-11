UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 30 US House Republicans Push Bill To Sanction Turkey For Invading Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:00 AM

Nearly 30 US House Republicans Push Bill to Sanction Turkey for Invading Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US House Republicans will introduce a bill that calls for sanctioning Turkey over its incursion into northern Syria, Congresswoman and Party Conference Chair Liz Cheney's office said in a statement.

"Cheney and nearly thirty of her Republican colleagues in the House will be introducing legislation to impose sanctions against turkey in response to Ankara's military offensive against US-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria," the statement said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Ankara

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

3 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

3 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

4 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

4 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.