Nearly 30 US House Republicans Push Bill to Sanction Turkey for Invading Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US House Republicans will introduce a bill that calls for sanctioning Turkey over its incursion into northern Syria, Congresswoman and Party Conference Chair Liz Cheney's office said in a statement.

"Cheney and nearly thirty of her Republican colleagues in the House will be introducing legislation to impose sanctions against turkey in response to Ankara's military offensive against US-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria," the statement said on Thursday.