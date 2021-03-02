UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 300 Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls Released - State Governor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Nearly 300 Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls Released - State Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) All 279 kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary school in Jangebe in the Nigerian state of Zamfara were released, Dr. Bello Matawalle, the state governor, said on Tuesday.

According to Sky news broadcaster, gunmen abducted the students on Friday. Witnesses reported on heavy firing and "Allahu Akbar" screams.

"It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe," Dr. Matawalle said on Twitter.

Speaking with media, the governor said that all girls were returned without ransom. He mentioned that the authorities had been in contact with the abductors since the day of kidnapping and managed to reach an agreement on Monday.

Related Topics

Firing Kidnapping Governor Twitter Bello Media All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz lashes out at ruling PTI's performan ..

11 seconds ago

3-days Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk ..

9 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific permanently removes change fees

11 minutes ago

Three provincial assemblies and National Assembly ..

3 minutes ago

Poland Calls on COVID-19 Vaccine Producers to Shar ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.