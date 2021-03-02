Nearly 300 Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls Released - State Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) All 279 kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary school in Jangebe in the Nigerian state of Zamfara were released, Dr. Bello Matawalle, the state governor, said on Tuesday.

According to Sky news broadcaster, gunmen abducted the students on Friday. Witnesses reported on heavy firing and "Allahu Akbar" screams.

"It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe," Dr. Matawalle said on Twitter.

Speaking with media, the governor said that all girls were returned without ransom. He mentioned that the authorities had been in contact with the abductors since the day of kidnapping and managed to reach an agreement on Monday.