MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian military maritime patrol aircraft IL-38 and fishing vessels have searched 750 square kilometers (290 square miles) of the Barents Sea to locate Russia's Onega vessel that sank on Monday, a spokesperson of the emergencies ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the vessel capsized and sank due to ice formation. There were 19 people on board, two of them were saved. The ministry told Sputnik on Monday that 17 others were believed to be dead. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin have offered condolences to the families of those killed.

"Over the past day, fishing vessels have examined 400 square kilometers of the water area in the zone of the accident, another 350 square kilometers [were examined] by the Il-38 aircraft of the defense ministry," the spokesperson said, adding that the efforts to locate the ship did not bring any results yet.

So far, four fishing vessels are involved in the search operation, and the arrival of the rescue ship Mikula to the emergency area is expected on Wednesday.