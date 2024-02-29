Open Menu

Nearly 3,000 Fires In Brazilian Amazon In February, New Record

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Nearly 3,000 fires in Brazilian Amazon in February, new record

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Nearly 3,000 forest fires were registered in the Brazilian Amazon this month, the highest for any February since records began in 1999, and made more likely by climate change, according to experts.

Brazil's INPE space research institute said Wednesday its satellites had picked up 2,940 fires so far this month, 67 percent more than the previous high of 1,761 recorded in February 2007 and four times more than in the same month last year.

"The climate factor certainly plays a fundamental role in this anomaly," Ane Alencar, scientific director of the IPAM Amazonia research institute, told AFP.

The northern part of the rainforest was hardest hit, particularly the state of Roraima, home to the Yanomami Indigenous reserve.

"We have seen the Earth break... temperature records. Every year is the hottest year and this has a synergy with climate phenomena" such as droughts, said Alencar.

Such environmental "stress," said Alencar, "generates all the necessary conditions for each fire to become a large fire," adding that some of the blazes may have been the result of forest clearing for agriculture.

