Nearly 3,000 Fires In Brazilian Amazon In February, New Record
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Nearly 3,000 forest fires were registered in the Brazilian Amazon this month, the highest for any February since records began in 1999, and made more likely by climate change, according to experts.
Brazil's INPE space research institute said Wednesday its satellites had picked up 2,940 fires so far this month, 67 percent more than the previous high of 1,761 recorded in February 2007 and four times more than in the same month last year.
"The climate factor certainly plays a fundamental role in this anomaly," Ane Alencar, scientific director of the IPAM Amazonia research institute, told AFP.
The northern part of the rainforest was hardest hit, particularly the state of Roraima, home to the Yanomami Indigenous reserve.
"We have seen the Earth break... temperature records. Every year is the hottest year and this has a synergy with climate phenomena" such as droughts, said Alencar.
Drought devastated the Brazilian Amazon between June and November last year, stoking huge fires, reducing or wiping out major water reserves, wreaking havoc with wildlife and affecting millions of people.
A study last month by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) said climate change was the main driver of the "exceptional drought" in the world's largest rainforest.
The WWA is a scientific project that seeks to quantify how climate change influences the intensity and likelihood of a particular extreme weather event.
Such environmental "stress," said Alencar, "generates all the necessary conditions for each fire to become a large fire," adding that some of the blazes may have been the result of forest clearing for agriculture.
Drought devastated the Brazilian Amazon between June and November last year, stoking huge fires, reducing or wiping out major water reserves, wreaking havoc with wildlife and affecting millions of people.
A study last month by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) said climate change was the main driver of the "exceptional drought" in the world's largest rainforest.
The WWA is a scientific project that seeks to quantify how climate change influences the intensity and likelihood of a particular extreme weather event.
Such environmental "stress," said Alencar, "generates all the necessary conditions for each fire to become a large fire," adding that some of the blazes may have been the result of forest clearing for agriculture.
Recent Stories
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings
More Stories From World
-
'Too young' Biden laughs off medical exam as election looms1 minute ago
-
Senegal president could set election date after crisis talks31 minutes ago
-
Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia strike as Napoli hit Sassuolo for six41 minutes ago
-
US stocks slip before inflation data, as bitcoin breaks $60,00042 minutes ago
-
Stocks fall before inflation data, as bitcoin breaks $60,00051 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment fund PIF buys into men's tennis in 'strategic' deal with ATP51 minutes ago
-
Christian Horner: 'I don't want to compromise'52 minutes ago
-
Haaland hits form as Man City face make-or-break month1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
China's special envoy to conduct second round of shuttle diplomacy on Ukraine crises4 hours ago
-
Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for region: Tusk6 hours ago