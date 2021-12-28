Nearly 3,000 Flights Canceled, Over 12,000 Delayed Globally on Monday - Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Nearly 3,000 flights have been canceled and more than 12,000 have been delayed globally on Monday over concerns among airlines about the coronavirus Omicron variant, according to the tracking website Flightradar24.

Despite the fact that the world is in the midst of the winter holidays celebrations, a total of 12,528 delays and 2,959 cancellations have been reported on Monday. Airlines and airports in the United States have accounted for nearly a half of all the delays and cancellations, Flightradar24 data showed.

Over the Christmas weekend, the air travelers witnessed a similar number of flight disruptions with 2,513 flights canceled on Sunday and 2,850 on Saturday.

On Sunday, representatives of several airlines, including United, JetBlue and Delta, said flights were being canceled over concerns of Omicron infections among staff.

The latest seven-day average of cases has increased to nearly 176,000 cases per day amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.